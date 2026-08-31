ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An army of volunteers is getting ready for an annual week of giving back to the community.

The United Way of Central Minnesota Days of Caring have been set for Monday, September 21st through Friday, September 25th.

Director of Volunteer Engagement Mary Krippner says nearly 50 agencies with over 100 projects will have work done by volunteers.

We have Habitat for Humanity with construction projects; the Boys & Girls Clubs has various projects with the kids; we'll be cleaning the Great River Children's Museum again this year; and at the Sartell Lights Festival you can help put together the different displays.

Krippner says they have about 450 volunteers so far, but need a lot more. You can pick the day, hours, and project you want to commit to on their website.

You can sort by the date if there is a day that works better for you. It also has the time frames listed if there is a better part of the day that is easier for you to volunteer. There's some gardening work at St. Cloud State if you enjoy working outside, and we also have making cards and tying blankets, which are more indoor activities.

They are looking for church organizations, civic groups, businesses, and individuals.