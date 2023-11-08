Cecelia (Ceal) M. Heitland, 72, Big Lake

April 17, 1951 - November 7, 2023

attachment-Cecelia Heitland loading...

Cecelia Marie (Ceal) Heitland, 72, of Big Lake, MN, died from complications of lung cancer on November 7, 2023.

She was born in Minneapolis in 1951 to Leroy and Pearl Schmidt, and raised in South Minneapolis along with her 6 siblings and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ceal was very proud of her work as a dispatcher and jailer in both Sherburne County, MN and Grant County, SD. Ceal and Don raised their family in Elk River MN and moved to Millbank South Dakota when their children were grown. They spent many winters in Rockport, Texas and more recently moved to Big Lake to be closer to family.

Ceal loved reading, crafting and going to the Casino. Anyone who met her will remember her feisty and fun-loving personality.

Ceal is survived by loving husband of 51 years, Don Heitland, daughter’s Lisa (Thatcher) Ramsden, Patty (Ken) Hare, son Bud Heitland, daughter in law, Cindy Heitland, grandchildren Tessa and Macy Ramsden, Chase and Max Heitland, bonus grandchildren Sabrina Hare, Steph Mollner, Stacy Albee, Tony Hare and 7 bonus grandchildren.

Ceal’s Celebration of Life is Sunday November 19th 1-4pm at The Buff in Big Lake. Donations in Ceal’s honor can be made to The Monticello Cancer Center or American Cancer Society.