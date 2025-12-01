October 16, 1947 – November 29, 2025

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 1-5PM at the Dierkes residence, address 9950 NE River Rd, Rice MN. Carol A. Diedrich, 78, of Sauk Rapids died Saturday, November 29, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family.

Carol was born October 16, 1947 in St Cloud, MN to Roman and Frances (Klaverkamp) Kremer. She married James Diedrich on August 10, 1968. Carol lived her entire life in the Sauk Rapids area. She worked for St Cloud Medical Group right after high school. She later retired from Central Minnesota Surgeons where she worked as an insurance administrator. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, tending to her flowers, watching NASCAR and trips to the casino.

Carol is survived by her husband, James Diedrich, children Ross Diedrich of Sauk Rapids, and Kristina (Keith) Dierkes of Rice and only grandson Ryder Dierkes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Frances Kremer, sister Monica Kremer and brothers-in-law Gerome Keller and Gerald Diedrich.

A special thank you to the Centre Care Hospice for their kind and compassionate care in Carol’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Carol’s name to your favorite charity or the American Cancer Society.