Carol DeEtta Otteson, 88, Paynesville

February 11, 1933 - December 22, 2021

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Zion-Irving Lutheran Church rural Paynesville for Carol DeEtta Otteson, 88, of Paynesville. She died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Deer Crest Assisted Living in Red Wing, MN, where she has resided for the past two years. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and at the church one hour prior to the service. Masks are recommended. Funeral arrangements are with Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing.

She was born on February 11, 1933, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to Carl and Bertha (Sandry) Duis. At a young age her family moved to a farm south of Hawick, Minnesota. She graduated from New London High School in 1951. For a short time, she worked for a telephone company as an operator in Waseca. On July 11, 1952, she was united in marriage to Algene Otteson at Zion-Irving Lutheran Church. They were blessed with four children, Connie, Blake, Robyn and Todd. They farmed for many years in Irving Township, rural Paynesville. During that time, she also worked for the Black Saucer Restaurant as a cook and cleaned cottages for Bugbee Hive Resort. Algene died on December 14, 2019. As a faithful member of Zion-Irving Lutheran Church she served in many capacities within the church. After she and Algene retired from farming she volunteered at the Paynesville Hospital in the gift shop. Carol could always be found in the kitchen, cooking and baking many delicious meals and sweets. Besides being in the kitchen she enjoyed tending and taking care of her flower and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed playing cards and board games, reading and sewing. She will be remembered for her gentle smile, kindness and thoughtfulness; always thinking and doing for others before herself.

Carol is survived by her four children, Connie (George) Blank of Casselton, ND, Blake (Shawna Larsen) of Volga, SD, Robyn (Loren) Wendroth of Rochester and Todd (Patty) of Red Wing; 10 grandchildren, Carl Blank, Laurie (Jake) Palen, Rebecca Baugher, Valerie (David) Unterberger, Collin (Katie) Otteson, Laura (Ricky) Hinman, Kaylyn (JT) Rhode, Keaton Wendroth, Amy Otteson and Emily Otteson; 14 great grandchildren, Carli and Kendra Blank, Winston and Scarlett Palen, Kuddyer Baugher, Bria and Chase Unterberger, Hans and Gwen Otteson, Olivia and Nico Hinman, Avery, Hayden and Payten Rhode; four sisters, Lillian (Henry) Solbrack of Pasco, WA, Estelle Pickle of Paynesville, Elaine Solbrack of Puyallup, WA and Lois

(Lowell) Burgener of Franktown, CO along with many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mildred Nelson and Sharon Johnson.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Deer Crest for all their compassion and kindness provided to Carol these past two years. Memorials are preferred to the church or donor’s choice.