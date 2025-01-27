Carol C. Opatz, 90, St. Wendel

April 1, 1934 - January 22, 2025

attachment-Carol Opatz loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Carol C. Opatz, age 90, of St. Wendel. Carol passed away peacefully with family at her side on January 22 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Burial of the urn will take place in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery in St. Wendel.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 14 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Carol was born April 1, 1934 in St. Cloud to Max and Cecilia (Storkamp) Kuebelbeck. She married Ernest G. “Ernie” Opatz on June 3, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. She was the best mother and homemaker to her 9 children. She belonged to the Christian Women, St. Theresa’s Mission Group, loved quilting, playing cards, puzzles, baking, cooking and spending time with her family. She was the nicest and most selfless person anyone could hope to know. She always put the needs and wants of others before her own.

Carol is survived by her children Nancy (Ron) Lantagne of Escanaba, Michigan, Steve (Laurie) Opatz of Luxemburg, Jim Opatz of Luxemburg, Judy (Rod) Pilarski of St. Wendel, Bill Opatz of Grey Eagle, Brenda (Joel) Orth of St. Wendel, Roger Opatz of St. Wendel, Greg Opatz of St. Wendel and Joyce (Andy) Clark of Opole, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and siblings Mary Johannes, Jim (Carol) Kuebelbeck, Jenny Faughn and Jay Kuebelbeck as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Carol in death were her parents, husband Ernie in 2017, daughter-in-law Sharon, and sisters Polly Hoover, Marge Reber, and Ethel Meagher and brothers John, Richard, Allen and Ken Kuebelbeck.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Poor Clares Monastery.