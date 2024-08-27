March 4, 1958 - August 21, 2024

attachment-Carl Zabinski loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm for Carl J. Zabinski, age 66 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Reverend Joseph Backowski will officiate. The burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. and a time of sharing 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Carl was born March 4, 1958, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Elmer and Patricia (Keeney) Zabinski. He married Nadine E. Zylla on June 14, 1980 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Carl was employed by St. Peter’s Parish for over 30 years, retiring in 2018, he was later employed part-time at Menards. He was a member of St. Lawrence Parish and the Knights of Columbus.

Carl is survived by his wife, Nadine; his son, Christopher (Amy) of Cold Spring, daughter, Rebecca of Big Lake; three grandsons, one brother, Paul (Pattie) of Arizona; two sisters, Linda (Jim) Gohman of Grey Eagle and Mary Krekelberg of St. Cloud and many nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents.