Holiday Train Coming Through Central Minnesota this Weekend
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be rolling through central Minnesota this weekend.
The schedule for Saturday, December 14th:
Buffalo at 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Annandale at 7:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Kimball at 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The weather forecast for Saturday is calling for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 29 degrees.
On Sunday, December 15th:
Glenwood at 10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Alexandria at 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
The weather forecast for Sunday is mainly cloudy skies with a high of 34 degrees.
The musical guests on this leg of the Holiday Train are Seaforth an Australian country-pop duo, and Alana Springsteen a Nashville recording artist.
The Holiday Train raises money, food, and awareness to support local food banks. The musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. Canadian Pacific makes a donation to the local food banks at each stop and encourages attendees to make a donation as well.
Since its first trip in 1999, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected about 5.3 million pounds of food.
The Canadian Pacific Train runs on the tracks through those communities. The train that comes through St. Cloud is Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), a different company.
