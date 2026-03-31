CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- About 2,000 acres of grassland have burned at Camp Ripley.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says on Sunday, fire crews from the Camp Ripley Training Center and personnel from the Training Area Management Team responded to a wildfire in the northern part of Camp Ripley. Crews have established a controlled perimeter around the burned area.

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The Camp Ripley Training Center has scheduled controlled burns in the coming days as a standard procedure to mitigate future wildfire risks.