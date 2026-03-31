Wildfire Scorches 2,000 Acres At Camp Ripley This Week

Wildfire Scorches 2,000 Acres At Camp Ripley This Week

Crow Wing County Sheriff

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- About 2,000 acres of grassland have burned at Camp Ripley.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says on Sunday, fire crews from the Camp Ripley Training Center and personnel from the Training Area Management Team responded to a wildfire in the northern part of Camp Ripley.  Crews have established a controlled perimeter around the burned area.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Camp Ripley Training Center has scheduled controlled burns in the coming days as a standard procedure to mitigate future wildfire risks.

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects

Step back into the 1970s and explore the everyday objects that defined daily life — and might leave younger generations scratching their heads.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON