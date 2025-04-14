The St. Cloud Police Department are looking for the public's help to identify a male in the theft of auto parts. The photo is posted on the Tri-County Crime Stoppers facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the suspect was driving a white Honda Ridgeline without any license plates.

The Sartell Police Department are reporting a possible scam attempt. A resident informed police that they received a call from someone saying they were from Stearns County and informed this person they had missed their Grand Jury court date and instructed them to pay $85,000 immediately to this person at a local gas station. The potential victim went to the police with this and police informed the resident that it was a scam. Mages says no money was lost.

Sartell Police are reporting a burglary on 20th Avenue South where someone entered a home and stole staging furniture and decor from inside the home. Mages says items taken include bar stools, dining chairs, bedroom chairs, tables, vases and paintings.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.