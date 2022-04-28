Burglaries and Car Thefts in St. Cloud, Waite Park

St. Cloud and Waite Park police are reporting lots of burglaries. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 700 block of 33rd avenue north where cigarettes and vapes were taken from a business. On 13th street south an Iphone 13 Pro Max was taken from a park and a license plate, (BCK 560) was taken off a parked vehicle on 14th street south.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1800 block of Haller Way where a black male wearing a light blue zip up sweatshirt, gray joggers and a white baseball cap was observed entering a parked vehicle. Mages says the male then left in a 2015 silver Buick Enclave which was actually a stolen vehicle from Willmar.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2200 block of Division street west. It is a 2007 black Honda Accord with Minnesota license plate EHH 682. Mages says it was running and unlocked with the keys in it. An unknown white male wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and white shoes entered the vehicle and drove off.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting on the 200 block of Waite Avenue South where a large rock was thrown through the front window of a business. Mages says a person entered, looked through a few drawers and cabinets and then left the store. The person was wearing a dark colored jacket, light colored pants and light colored shoes with a face mask and a dark hat.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 10 block of Wilson avenue northeast where a window was broken, and the suspect stole some alcohol. The suspect was wearing a white hoodie with a dark face covering, dark sweatpants and black sandals. On the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue southeast a UHaul box truck was taken with Arizona license plate AE 45921.

In Waite Park police are reporting a bunch of vehicles that were went through on the north side of town. A vehicle that was broke into on the 200 block of 15th avenue north, the suspect then took the garage door opener out of an apartment complex, got into the garage and took items out of the garage which includes a Black & Decker electric drill and a drill set. Mages says miscellaneous items were taken out of vehicles there including electronics and backpacks.

Waite Park police is reporting a burglary on the 800 block of 1st street north where a garage was entered which was left open overnight, 3 hoverboards were taken out of the garage.

Mages says on 3rd avenue northeast a vehicle was taken from a driveway. The green Ford Fusion had Minnesota plate 203 UZP.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.