December 16, 1955 - October 8, 2025

Memorial Services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Quarry Community Church in Monticello for Bruce J. Parson, age 69, who passed away at his home Wednesday after a yearlong battle with leukemia. Pastor Michael Grose will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church in Monticello.

Bruce was born December 16, 1955 in Duluth to Roger and Dorothy (Castonguay) Parson. He grew up in the Duluth area, graduated from the U of M and moved to Monticello in the 1980’s. Bruce married Michelle Lardy on December 29, 1996 in Monticello. He was employed by NSP/Xcel Energy as an engineer, retiring in 2020. Bruce was an active member of Quarry Church where he was a worship team member. He was also involved with celebrate recovery ministry. He was spiritual, a self- taught bible scholar and a musician who was gifted with the theory of music. Bruce attended Republican district meetings and coached middle school baseball. He enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, golfing, sailing, flying, camping and growing vegetables in his garden. Bruce was a Vikings and Twins fan, and enjoyed spring training games in Fort Myers with his wife by his side. He enjoyed supporting his sons through Monticello Dojo karate and became an advance red belt in 2024. He was curious, open minded, sentimental and tender hearted.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shelly of Clear Lake; children, Brett (Holly) Parson of Eau Claire, WI, Erik Parson of Clear Lake; step son, Michael (Samantha) Lardy of Luxemburg; step grandchildren, Tyler, Edie and Artie; siblings, Diane (Tim) Wirth of Lakeland, Dave (Katherine) Parson of Roswell, GA; nieces and nephews, Simon, Phillip, Owen and Kristen.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Coborn’s Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital oncology unit and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Bruce.