Bruce Brunn, 55, Hillman

April 16, 1966 - July 13, 2021

Bruce Brunn, age 55 of Hillman passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on July 13, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place at Lone Pine Cemetery, Morrill Township, Morrison County. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Bruce Anthony Brunn was born April 16, 1966 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Donald and Lucille (Nelson) Brunn. He graduated from Foley Highschool in 1984 and lived in the Foley area until he later moved to Gotvald's area. He married Donette 'Sissy' Monson on October 16, 2010 in Hillman. Bruce worked as a mechanic and parts man for Brenny Oil Company, St. Cloud Truck Sales and Boyer Truck. He also hauled milk for Fred Lentner Trucking. Bruce adored all of his Grandchildren. He enjoyed his Labrador retrievers and his new basset hound. He liked 4 wheeling and could fix anything and was always working on a project. He was member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Donette 'Sissy', Hillman, parents, Donald and Lucille Brunn, Foley and children: Josh (Cassie) Schueller, Princeton; Cody (Tiffany), Foley; Ashley (Travis) Brunn, Rice; Bryce Brunn, St. Augusta; Tasha (Bill) Gillham, Paynesville, 10 grandchildren and brother and sisters: Duane (Theresa), Colorado; Nancy (Rod) Peterson, Osceola, WI; Sandy (Terry) Sjoberg, Tower; Linda (Gary) Gorecki, Oak Park and mother and father-in-law, Donnie and RoseMary Monson, Hillman and many nieces and nephews and in-laws.