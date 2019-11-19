Browerville Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

LONG PRAIRIE -- A Browerville woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 71 near Long Prairie in Todd County.

Troopers say both vehicles were going north on the highway when 55-year-old Jeffrey Warner of Long Prairie passed the vehicle in front of him on the shoulder and was rear-ended by the other vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by 20-year-old Zoe Biggs of Browerville. She was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Warner was not hurt.