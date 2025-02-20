Browerville, Little Falls Receive State Grants for Water Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota communities are getting state grant money to help upgrade their water systems.
Browerville is receiving over $5.6 million to help fund two projects, one to replace an aging sanitary sewer in the Creamery Avenue Area, and the other to replace aging and deteriorating portions of the existing water distribution system and water main loop in the Creamery Avenue North area.
Little Falls is receiving over $1.7 million for the installation of a replacement water main along 4th Street Northeast from Broadway to 9th Avenue Northeast.
The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has announced over $60 million in loans and grants to 17 wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects throughout the state.
