MORA (WJON News) -- A man from Brook Park is the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon near Mora in Kanabec County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 70-year-old William Bonney lost control at an intersection, went into the ditch, rolled over and struck a tree.

Troopers say Bonney died in a Mora hospital.

Get our free mobile app

The report shows the roadway was wet at the time and Bonney was not buckled up.