April 24, 1988 - August 18, 2025

Brittney Raymond passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 18, 2025, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous 19- month long battle with CNS Lymphoma. She was just 37 years old.

Brittney was born April 24, 1988 in Buffalo, MN to Julie (Hageman) Smith. She was raised in Annandale, where she graduated from high school in 2006. From a young age, she had a passion for caring for others, which led her to become a Licensed Practical Nurse – a role that was truly her calling. Brittney most recently worked at St. Cloud Orthopedics, where her compassion and dedication touched many lives.

In 2011, Brittney met the love of her life, Jake, and together they built a beautiful life full of love, laughter, and family. She was a devoted and deeply loving mother to Brayden (13), Brooklynn (7), and Jordyn (4), and her bonus daughter, Cecelia (13). Her children were her world, and she was an extraordinary mom- present, fun, nurturing, and fiercely protective.

Brittney had a vibrant spirit and a heart of gold. She loved music, the outdoors, camping, swimming, bonfires, and simply being with her loved ones. Her kind, outgoing, and bubbly personality lit up every room she walked into. Known for her sense of humor and a bit of mischief, Brittany had a way of convincing people to join in on just about anything. She always had a positive outlook and was able to see the good side of things, even in the most difficult moments.

Her strength and courage during her cancer journey were nothing short of inspiring. She faced every challenge with grace, determination, and unwavering love for her family. Brittney leaves behind a legacy of compassion, joy, and resilience that will live on in all who knew her.

Brittney is survived by her mother, Julie (Hageman) Smith of Clearwater; her partner of 14 years, Jake of Clear Lake; her beloved children, Brayden, Brooklynn and Jordyn, and Cecelia; her siblings, Chelsey Raymond (Jeremy Stewart) of Annandale and Zach (Sam) Raymond of South Haven; nieces and nephews, Skylar, Lusi, Kinsley, Bentley, Emery, Lukas, Alayna and Brynlee; she is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends, and co-workers who loved and supported her deeply.

She is preceded in death by her Grandma Shirley, Grandpa Kenny; Aunt Sheila; and great-grandma’s, Velma and Ruby.

Brittney will be missed beyond words. Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the St. Cloud Hospital Oncology Unit- especially Dr. Ufearo and Julianna- the ICU staff, and Moments Hospice, especially Sarah and Chelsey, for their compassionate care and support.

Per Brittney’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.