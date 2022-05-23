Brian J. O’Malley, 60, Sauk Rapids

April 26, 1962 - May 19, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Brian J. O’Malley, age 60, who passed away Thursday at his home. There will be a prayer service and time of sharing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Brian was born April 26, 1962 in Grand Forks, ND to Jack & Virginia (Lindeman) O’Malley. He lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life and worked at Rivers Edge Convention Center for 25 years. Brian was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, biking, traveling, reading, collecting tools, and trivia contests with SCSU 88.1. Brian was happy, patient, intelligent, kind, had a heart of gold, and was the best friend to his brother.

Brian is survived by his significant other of 36 years, Judy Weyer of Sauk Rapids; brother, John (Kelly) O’Malley of St. Cloud; nieces, Kelly Ann O’Malley of Sauk Rapids, Sheila Nelson of Hopkins, Hannah Wendt of Sauk Rapids, and Alyssa Blomquist of Sartell; many great nieces and great nephews; Judy’s parents, Bob & Dolores Weyer of Sauk Rapids; Judy’s siblings, Darlene (Mike) Nix of Royalton, Joyce (John) Kossieck of Maple Lake, Shirley (Dick) Wachsmuth of Owen, WI, Harold (Robin) Weyer of Sartell, and Larry (Barb) Weyer of St. Cloud; many nieces and nephews of Judy’s; and his dog, Blue. Brian was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to the Tri County Humane Society and for Masses to be said for Brian.