Brian Denn, 59, St. Martin (formerly of Melrose)

January 12, 1962 - December 15, 2021

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Brian Denn age 59, who died unexpectedly on December 15, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Brian was born on January 12, 1962, in Redwing, MN to Robert and Eulalia “Lolly” (Leifeld) Denn. He grew up in Richmond and Hasting, MN, graduating from Rocori High School.

Brian was a hard worker, recently working at Integrity Restoration, “jack of all trades” people would say. In his free time, he spent time with his children, grandchild, and family. Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle rides, helping on the farm and working on vehicles (even if there were a few choice words said). Most people that knew Brian would say he was a great cook and could cook about anything!

He is survived by his children, Brandon (Jessica) Denn, Brittany (Tony) Hellermann; grandchild, Madison Ainali; mother, Eulalia Denn; siblings, Gordy (Jean) Denn, Jacki (Joel) Kaler, Chris (Cheryl) Denn, Jeff (Annie) Denn, Lori (Dan) Hieserich, Wes (Dawn) Denn, Cissy (Roger) Notch, Rob (Sandy) Denn, Aaron (Becky) Denn, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Denn.

Special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital Staff for everything you do!