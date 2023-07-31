Brenda K. Joarnt, 57, St. Cloud

January 10, 1966 - July 29, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, for Brenda K. Joarnt, age 57, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her home after a long illness. Reverend Susie Putzke will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Brenda was born on January 10, 1966 to Marvin and Frances Shirley (Peterson) Joarnt in Lyons, Kansas. She lived in Little River, Kansas until 1976 and at the age of 10, moved to Minnesota. She graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1984 and then attended the St. Cloud Business College. Brenda worked as a Court Operations Associate for the Minnesota Judicial Branch in Stearns County for almost 38 years. She was a former member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Brenda was a flip-flop wearing, snowman collecting, self-proclaimed “Mom’s Favorite”, world class aunt, sister and always ready adventure partner. She was an avid St. Cloud State Huskies Hockey fan, having cheered for them for over 40 years (she may someday forgive her cousin, Bob Motzko, for leaving for the University of Minnesota). She was a quilter, crafter, champion peanut butter fudge maker and an expert at making turkey gravy. She will be remembered for her quiet demeanor as well as her generous smile and laugh.

She is survived by her stepfather, Richard Joarnt; sisters, Debbie (Brian) Hertel, Cheri Chance, and Lisa Joarnt; nieces and nephews, Drew (Shannan) Chance, Megan Hertel (Mark Littlefield), Tyler (Brenda) Janda, Erin (Joe) Jager, Allison Payonk; great-nieces and nephews, Kayden, Caleb, Tilly, Savanna, Saige, Colt; many friends; and her constant canine companion, Nala.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family sincerely thanks Dr. Alkhatib and all of Brenda’s medical care team over the last four years. We also thank everyone who donates life-saving blood, a simple act that truly saves lives and helped Brenda tremendously, and encourage people to donate frequently.

We would be honored to have memorials made in Brenda’s name to Coborn’s Cancer Center.