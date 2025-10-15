November 16, 1972 - October 9, 2025

Boz Bostrom, age 52, passed away on the morning of October 9th, where he was surrounded by loved ones on all sides.

Boz was a beloved accounting professor and active community member at Saint John’s University and the College of Saint Benedict, where he taught numerous classes and touched countless lives over the course of his 21 year tenure. Those fortunate enough to have met him mourn his lightning-fast wit, immeasurable drive, and steadfast devotion to his family, friends, faith, and students.

Boz was born in St. Paul, MN on November 16th, 1972. He grew up in Marine on St. Croix and Lake Elmo, Minnesota, where he developed a love of learning from a young age that would propel him towards a future in education. He was clever enough to grade his fellow classmates’ math homework throughout his elementary and high school career, spent at Lake Elmo Elementary, Oakland Junior High, and Stillwater High School, where he graduated in 1991. It only made sense for him to pursue accounting at Saint John’s University, where he graduated in 1995 with an accounting major and Spanish minor. He received his Masters in Business Taxation from the University of Minnesota, and was pursuing a PhD in Leadership from Gonzaga University at the time of his passing.

While attending Saint John’s, Boz played football under legendary coach John Gagliardi, where he was recognized as a 2nd-team Academic All-American. After graduating, he worked at several Big Four accounting firms working in international tax, where he also earned his CPA. He would later serve as the Chair of the MNCPA Board of Directors (2024-2025), where he presented to the Minnesota State Legislature in advocacy for CPA continuing education requirements.

In 2004 he returned to CSB/SJU as a professor teaching courses in accounting, finance, and leadership. He was a dedicated and deeply inspiring educator known for his energetic lectures, generous mentorship, and his signature “ACCOUNTING” shirts at campus events. His dedication extended not only to his students and advisees, but to Johnnies and Bennies across all departments, allowing him to build meaningful connections with people from all walks of life.

In 1998, Boz married the love of his life, Kacey Fedo. Together, they built a life full of faith, laughter and purpose in Shoreview and St. Joseph Township, Minnesota. There, Boz devoted himself to family and vocation. Boz and Kacey have been married for 27 years and have four beloved children: Madeline, Cally, Wyatt and Reggie Sofia.

Boz is also survived by his parents, Warren “Mort” and Gloria; his brother Patrick (Stephanie); sister-in-law Kimberly (Sean); nephews Finnegan and Cameron; nieces Kelsie and Chelsea; grandchildren Maximus and Winifred; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Berger and Mae Bostrom; maternal grandparents Volnie “Pat” and Ethel O’Brien; cousin Brent Bostrom (Janice); uncle Ike Halliwill; aunts Sharon Halliwill, Sally Pitman (Jan), Phyllis Noyes (Bruce) and Rosann Bostrom (Dan).

Boz was a lifelong Christian, dedicated to the Lord as an infant at Lakewood Evangelical Free church. Throughout his life he attended several other churches, including Mount Olive Lutheran, Eagle Brook, and Westwood. He was a man of unshakeable faith, overcoming life’s obstacles and leading others through Christ.

Boz was too many things to be encapsulated in a few short paragraphs: a gifted storyteller and thrice published author, avid supporter of athletics and the arts alike, potato farmer, grill master, traveler, volunteer, pianist, guitarist, martial artist and Kacey’s swing-dancing partner.

Boz was a unique individual, and though his exact flavor of personhood will never be replicated, his spirit lives on in the Kingdom of Heaven, as well as within the hearts of all who were inspired by his presence. His legacy continues through his family, students, community, and the countless lives he touched through humor, teaching, writing, friendship, and love.

A celebration of life for Boz will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 19th, at Clemens Stadium on Saint John’s campus. All are welcome to share in his blessed memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Boz and Kacey Bostrom Scholarship Fund at Saint John’s University.