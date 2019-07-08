Boyd “Bud” A. Hodgson, 86, Princeton

May 31, 1932 - July 2, 2019

Boyd “Bud” A. Hodgson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home in Princeton, MN. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the Memorial Service at the church on Wednesday. For online guestbook, please visit www.williamsdingmann.com.

Boyd “Bud” Alfred Hodgson was born on May 31, 1932, in Calumet to Alfred and Luella (Elton) Hodgson. He graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN in 1950. He attended Itasca Junior College for 2 years immediately following high school while also working for the Cliff Mining Company. Bud served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1952 until 1955, as an intelligence agent during the Korean Conflict. After returning home from war, he married his sweetheart, Lylias Janet Draxten, on June 14, 1956. Bud returned to work for the Cliff Mining Company for a few years as he continued his education at St. Cloud State University. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1960 and later his Master’s degree. He taught for many years as an elementary teacher and served as a principal for two years at Princeton Elementary School.

Bud loved to work in his yard and garden. As his family grew, he and the family enjoyed camping in the summers until 1968 when they transitioned to cabin life north of Grand Rapids. Bud was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and trap with his father, brother, nephews, sons, and grandsons. He loved his many hunting dogs throughout the years who were also members of the family. Bud was very proud of his service to our country and his active service with the local Masons. He additionally supported his local VFW and American Legion. He loved his God and was dedicated to his church serving on many committees. He was also very proud of his profession and loved working with kids. He will always be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and teacher who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Bud is survived by his wife, Lylias of Princeton; children, Rhonda (Jim) Fliss of Longmont, CO, Renee (Jeff) Lueck of Princeton, and Bradley (Deborah) Hodgson of Princeton; daughter-in-law, Lynn (Tom Mann) Mitchell Hodgson of Montgomery, AL; grandchildren, Rob Lueck, Jason Lueck, Nicholas Meyers, Leah Grisham, and Emilie Ferguson; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan in 1993; siblings, Helen Grant, Laura Bennett, and Duane Hodgson.