Bonnie Seppelt, 83, Duelm

January 16, 1941 - November 24, 2024

Bonnie Seppelt, 83, of Duelm MN passed away peacefully on November 24, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 2, 2024, at St Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. The Burial will take place following the service at St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church and lunch at Jack and Jim’s Event Center following the funeral.

Bonnie Brunn was born on January 16, 1941, in St. Cloud MN and was raised on her family’s farm in Duelm. She married Wayne Seppelt in May 1961. Bonnie and Wayne raised their 3 daughters in Duluth MN and later moved to Plymouth MN.

Bonnie was a mom and homemaker in her early years, and then worked in the Duluth public schools. As an empty nester she started a career as a Procurement Buyer at Honeywell and Alliant Tech Systems where she worked until she retired. Outside of work she enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking, baking, volunteering at church and spending time with her family.

Bonnie and Wayne moved back to Duelm MN after retirement and built a beautiful home on her family’s farm property. Bonnie enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home and at her lake cabin. Guests were greeted with a warm welcome and treated to incredible food and desserts.

We will remember Bonnie for her wit, and fun-loving personality. Bonnie’s daughters, sons-in-laws and grandchildren meant the world to her. She was very proud of each one.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents Harold and Alma Brunn, and her brother John Brunn. She is survived by her children; Vikki (Jeff) Young, Plymouth, MN, Terri(Jeff) Miller, Eagan, MN, Wendi(Jim) Kelly, St Paul, MN, and 8 grandchildren, also sisters Bev Steil, Bette Herbst, and Barb Schmidt.