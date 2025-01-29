Bonnie Jean May Schuldt, 90, Sartell

October 2, 1934 - January 27, 2025

attachment-Bonnie Schuldt loading...

Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell (Enter at Door 1) for Bonnie Jean May Schuldt age, 90, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Jeb Reiter will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Bonnie Jean was born October 2, 1934 in Independence, KS to Clinton and Elsie (Zimmerman) Deal. She graduated from Tech High School and afterwards moved around quite a bit, but her favorite place to live was in Garrison. Bonnie Jean married Ronald Schuldt on October 15, 1955 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her children, she also worked as a beautician, school bus driver, banking, and taught kindergarten at Prince of Peace Lutheran School. Bonnie Jean was an active member of the Country Manor Chapel. She loved to read, travel, work on jigsaw puzzles, play cards and games. Bonnie Jean was feisty, inspiring and a great friend.

Bonnie Jean is survived by her children, Terri Ann Schuldt of Sauk Rapids, Jeff (Tina) Schuldt of Oak Grove and Doug (Kathy) Schuldt of Mentone, AL; grandchildren, Joshua (Joy), Jacob, Sarah, Clinton (Lisa), Rebecca Jo, Elijah (Vanessa); and 13 great grandchildren; niece and helper, Joanne Busse and many other loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron on November 29, 2014 and brother, Jerry.

Memorials are preferred to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.