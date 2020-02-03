Bomb Squad Called In To Examine Suspicious Package in Freeport

FREEPORT -- Some tense moments in Freeport Saturday evening after a business employee discovered a suspicious package.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to 104 1st Avenue South in Freeport. Deputies examined the package and noticed components inside consistent with an explosive device.

The sheriff's office says the components themselves were not a threat, but the fact they were contained together and wrapped with duct tape elevated the concern.

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called in to x-ray the package and determined the package was safe.

