UPDATE: Body Found Near St. Cloud Airport Identified

ELK RIVER -- Authorities have identified the man whose body was found near the St. Cloud Regional Airport Saturday.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the man has been identified as 25-year-old Tyler Ecklund.

Ecklund, who has no permanent address, was found in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast by a passerby. Sheriff Joel Brott says Ecklund's death is considered suspicious and investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office is the lead investigating agency and is being assisted by the St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information on Ecklund's whereabouts prior to his death is asked to call the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office at (763) 765-3500.