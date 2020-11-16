St. Cloud Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death. Just after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, a caller told police they had found a body outside of a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast.

The person who died is described as a white man in his 20s. Police have not been able to identify the man. The cause and manner of his death are also still undetermined.

With the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the body was removed and taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information about the death is asked to contact St. Cloud Police at 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.