July 20, 1944 – January 29, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Robert “Bob” Simon, age 81, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family.

Bob’s family invites you to join them in celebrating his life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 9, 2026, at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place in St. John the Baptist Parish cemetery in Collegeville with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 8, at St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Abbey Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Bob was born on July 20, 1944, to Bernard and Viola (Hansen) Simon and grew up on the family farm south of St. Joseph as the second of five children. From an early age, Bob learned the values that would shape his life—hard work, service to others, and quiet pride in doing things well. He graduated from Tech High School in 1962 and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Following his military service, Bob earned his degree from St. Cloud Vo-Tech (now St. Cloud Technical & Community College) and began a lifelong career as a mortgage banker with Northwestern Bank (Norwest/Wells Fargo.) Known for his integrity and dedication, Bob built lasting relationships with coworkers and customers alike.

One fateful day while playing softball, Bob met the love of his life, the beautiful Jane Pflueger. They were married on September 27, 1969, at St. John’s Abbey, beginning a partnership that would span 56 wonderful years. Together they built their family home just down the road—a home many recognize for its meticulous landscaping, which Bob tended with great pride and care.

Bob and Jane were blessed with two children, Jenny and Chad, and family was always at the center of Bob’s life. His happiest moments were spent camping, making yearly trips to the cabin, taking road trips to Colorado, and “picking up sticks”—a simple tradition that reflected his appreciation for time together and the beauty of everyday life.

A true servant leader, Bob dedicated countless hours to his community. He served as Treasurer of the Collegeville Township Board for an incredible 49 years. He also devoted 27 years to maintaining the Farming Baseball Field, a labor of love that earned him induction into the Farming Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021. Bob’s faith and service were evident through his involvement with St. John the Baptist Parish, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and St. John’s Abbey.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Jane; his children, Jenny (Brandon Hartig) Theis and Chad (Jessica) Simon; and his cherished grandchildren, Ashley (Danny) Evans, Alex (Sierra Huffman) Theis, Henry Theis, Aubrey Theis, Lana Hartig, and Gavin and Xander Simon; and his first great grandchild Scarlett (arriving in March.) He is also survived by his sister, Marie (Bob) Simon-Connally; sister-in-law, Vicki Simon; Jane’s family; special cousins; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Leona (Rudy) Gapko, Al and Jim Simon.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Daren Danielson and the entire cardiac ICU team at St. Cloud Hospital for their compassionate care of Bob.

Bob will be remembered for his steady presence, generous heart, and unwavering commitment to his family, faith, and community. His legacy of service and love will live on in all who were fortunate enough to know him.