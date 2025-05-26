Boa Constrictor Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Big Lake

Boa Constrictor Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Big Lake

Big Lake Police Department

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A boa constrictor was struck and killed by a vehicle in Big Lake.

The police department says in a Facebook post that it was a first for them.  They are assuming it was someone's pet that escaped.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Rules For Owning A Pet Snake in Minnesota

According to Minnesota laws, A person may not take, import, transport, or sell any portion of an endangered or threatened species of amphibian or reptile, or sell or possess with the intent to sell an article made with any part of the skin, hide, or parts of an endangered or threatened species of amphibian or reptile without a special MN DNR permit.

Snakes, lizards, and salamanders were added to the list of protected wild animals in 2017.

It is important to have plans in place for animals if you or your children no longer wish to keep them.

  • Animals maintained in captivity should NOT be released back into the wild.
  • It is illegal to release non-native animals in Minnesota.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America

While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON