Boa Constrictor Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A boa constrictor was struck and killed by a vehicle in Big Lake.
The police department says in a Facebook post that it was a first for them. They are assuming it was someone's pet that escaped.
Rules For Owning A Pet Snake in Minnesota
According to Minnesota laws, A person may not take, import, transport, or sell any portion of an endangered or threatened species of amphibian or reptile, or sell or possess with the intent to sell an article made with any part of the skin, hide, or parts of an endangered or threatened species of amphibian or reptile without a special MN DNR permit.
Snakes, lizards, and salamanders were added to the list of protected wild animals in 2017.
It is important to have plans in place for animals if you or your children no longer wish to keep them.
- Animals maintained in captivity should NOT be released back into the wild.
- It is illegal to release non-native animals in Minnesota.
