March 1, 1970 - January 10, 2026

Mass of Catholic Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Catholic Church of All Saints in NE Minneapolis for William “Billy” R. Layer, age 55, who passed away Saturday at his home. Rev. Christopher Pelster will officiate and burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 16 at Willilams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker. Rosary will be at 7:40 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

Billy was born March 1, 1970 in St. Paul to William and Linda (Price) Layer. He married Nancy Scherping on October 4, 1996 at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview. Billy’s profession was a Logistics Manager in transportation. He liked to bake, cook, make dinner on the grill, especially when it included time with his family. Billy liked to spend time in the garden, go fishing and watch baseball games.

He is survived by his father of Blaine; his wife of 29 years, Nancy of Clear Lake; children, Jackson (Katherine) Layer of Mandan, ND, Aspen Layer (Alex Vaa) of Plymouth, Sebastian Layer of Plymouth, Simeon Layer of Clear Lake, and Magdalann Layer of Clear Lake; and grandchild, Kyrie.

He is preceded in death by his mother, and brother, Charles.

St. Joseph, Pray for us

St. Francis of Assisi, Pray for us

St. William, Pray for us