July 22, 1964 – January 29, 2026

Private services will be held at a later date for William H. “Bill” Bachman, age 61, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at his home. Burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

Bill was born to Duane and Ardell (Hatch) Bachman on July 22, 1964 in Eveleth, Minnesota. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1982 and later graduated from the St. Cloud Technical and Community College with a Welding Certificate. Throughout his life, Bill worked for Robel Meat Packaging Company in St. Cloud, DCI and most recently for Northrup Grunman in Elk River.

Bill was a musician at heart and loved to play the electric guitar and bass. Bilvis, as he was affectionately known, often said, “Have Bass will travel!” – willingly filling in for local bands in need of a bassist. Most notably he was a member of Rip Saw, Top Notch and Trilogy Classic.

He is survived by his siblings, Doris (Arvid) Pajunen and Gail (Brian) Frider; step-children, Brandon and Ashley Blomberg, and Steven Chasteen; former spouses, Sandy (Tom) Peters and Katie Bachman; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James (Jane); and former spouse, Donna Dehring.