Fatal Crash Involving Vehicle, Bike

MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 55 in Maple Lake in Wright County.

Troopers say both a Jeep and the bike were traveling west on the highway when they collided.

The bicyclist was a 21-year-old man from Maple Lake. The driver of the Jeep was a 39-year-old man from Howard Lake. Their names have not been released yet.

