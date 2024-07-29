Fatal Crash Involving Vehicle, Bike
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 55 in Maple Lake in Wright County.
Troopers say both a Jeep and the bike were traveling west on the highway when they collided.
The bicyclist was a 21-year-old man from Maple Lake. The driver of the Jeep was a 39-year-old man from Howard Lake. Their names have not been released yet.
