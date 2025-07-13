January 27, 1941 – July 9, 2025

Elizabeth (Betty) A. Mueller, 84, of St. Cloud, MN passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 15, at 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marty, MN. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate. A visitation will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, on Monday, July 14, from 4:00-7:00pm and one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery on Friday, July 18, at 11:00am, with military honors.

Betty was born and raised in the St. Cloud area; she received her Bachelor’s and Master of Science degrees in nursing at the University of Minnesota. She worked at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital for 33+ years. She was proud to have served in the Army Reserve for over 20 years. In her spare time, she loved golf, visiting friends and family, and travelling.

Most of all, many will remember how her laugh and smile could change the energy of an entire room.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa and son-in-law, Pat.

A special thank you to the VA Hospital staff who, with equal measure, took care of Betty with professionalism and tender-hearted care.

Memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org).