Betty L. Murphy, 80, St. Cloud

August 1, 1944 - January 30, 2025

Memorial services celebrating the life of Betty L. Murphy, 80, of St. Cloud will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Betty passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Betty was born on August 1, 1944 in Waverly to Arnold and Edna (Arnold) Prigge. She graduated in the top of her class from Tech High School in 1962. Betty married her high school sweetheart, LeRoy “Butch” Murphy on October 10, 1964 in Twentynine Palms Marine Corps. Base, California. While Butch was serving, they also lived in Parris Island, South Carolina. They returned to St. Cloud in 1970. Betty graduated from St. Cloud State, at the age of 50, in 1994 with a BS in Sociology. She was employed as a supervisor for Stearns County and moved on to supervise Minnesota Care for the State of Minnesota.

Betty enjoyed reading, country western dancing with Butch and her frequent trips to the Dairy Queen. Above all, she treasured spending time with loved ones.

She is survived by her loving husband, Butch; children, Michelle (Barth) Buehrer of St. Cloud, Mike of St. Augusta; grandchildren, Noelle Buehrer, Henry Buehrer; sister, Marion (Jerry) Robbins of Sartell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Adlore Prigge and Carol Hirlder.

Memorials are preferred.