February 11, 1929 – January 11, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Bernadette L. “Bernie” Haines, of Paynesville. Bernie passed away January 11 at the age of 96 and 11 months. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Bernadette Louise Haines was born on February 11, 1929, in Spring Hill, MN the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Fuchs) Lieser. She attended a rural country school in Spring Hill. She moved to Paynesville as a young adult and worked at Frank’s Café. On September 29, 1952, she was united in marriage to Dick Haines at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. This union was blessed with three daughters and three sons. Once her children entered school, she was employed as a cook at the Paynesville Elementary School for 20 years. Bernie thoroughly enjoyed all the children who came through the lunch line. She was a great cook, and her kitchen was always open to everyone. Besides cooking she enjoyed gardening, casinos, cards, and socializing with friends. Her greatest pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bernie is survived by her children Rick of Paynesville, Jill (Bill) Kack of Willmar, John of Oakdale, Joan (Rick) Edstrom of Rogers, Jane (Joe) Flaherty of Ham Lake and Tom (Joelle) of Paynesville, her grandchildren Brian, Nico, Emily, Abby, Morgan, Maddie, Kenzie, Sam, Luke, Rutger, Jack, Olivia and Maria, her seven great grandchildren and brother Duane (Rosie) Lieser as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernie is preceded in dearth by her husband Dick, parents, brothers Luverne, Harold, and Wally and sisters Anita Knese and Mary Jane Hubred.

A special thank you to the staff at Koronis Place Apartments for the wonderful care she received.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.