Bernice S. Kremers, 91, St. Cloud

October 10, 1929 - January 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30pm on Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, for Bernice S. Kremers, age 91 who died peacefully January 22, 2021 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring with family present. Burial will be in the parish cemetery immediately following the funeral. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Prior to the service from 12:00-1pm there will be a prayer service for the immediate family and Bernice’s brothers & sisters. Visitation will follow from 1:00-2pm at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Bernice was born in Cold Spring to Peter J. and Ida B. (Braegelmann) Drontle. She was raised on a farm north of Cold Spring and graduated from St. Boniface High School. Bernice married Theodore “Ted” Kremers on Oct. 14, 1952 at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. They moved to St. Cloud where she worked at Red Owl grocery store as a cashier/department manager for over 25 years. She enjoyed baking, gardening, bird watching, bowling, watching the MN Twins, listening to old time music, spending time at the lake cabin especially with her grandchildren, playing cards and board games. Bernice was a member of the Church of St. Anthony in St. Cloud.

Survived by her sons, Mark and Gary (Linda) Kremers; brothers, Peter and Ray Drontle; sisters, Martha Salzer, Marie Hansen, Genevieve “Jenny” Buerman, Theresa “Terri” Brunner, Ida “Liz” (Jim) Loecken, Margaret (Frederick) Imdieke; and sister-in-law, Sue Drontle; grandchildren, Kristina (Jason) Kacures and Thomas (Tiffany Clements) Kremers and great-grandchildren, Ella and Dean Kacures.

Preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Clarence, Anthony “Tony”, Ralph Drontle and sister Marcella Mueller; sisters-in-law, Lenore Drontle and Lorraine Drontle; brothers-in-law, Ervin Mueller, Robert Salzer, Lawrence Hansen, Jerome Buerman and DuWayne Brunner.

The family asks that all visitors follow Covid guidelines.