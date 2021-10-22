Bernice D. Wakeman, 96, St. Cloud

March 21, 1925 - October 13, 2021

Bernice D. Wakeman, age 96, of St. Cloud, passed away on October 13, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Rev. Mike Kellog will officiate. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with lunch in the hall after the burial. Service with dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Bernice was born in Palmer Township on March 21, 1925 to John and Katherine (Jurek) Kampa. She grew up on the family farm and married William Wakeman in 1952. Bernice loved to play cards with her family. She was a member of the St. Lawrence Parish her entire life and was a member of the Christian Mothers and St. Lucille Mission.

Bernice is survived by her children, Sharon Medeck, St. Cloud, Wayne (Chris) Wakeman, Clear Lake, Doug (Sue Porter) Wakeman, St. Cloud and Annette (Everett) Sisseck, Seattle WA; grandchildren, Stephanie (Shaun) Bauer, Royalton, Rachael (Ben Piksa) Sawyer, Seattle WA, Katie (Randy Frank) Wakeman, St. Cloud and Jake Wakeman, St. Cloud; great grandchildren, Spencer, Scarlett, Silas, Sullivan Bauer, Braylyn, Treysen Wakeman and Logan Piksa. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law Steve Medeck; siblings, Clarence Kampa, Helen Maslonkowski, Roy Kampa and Sara Komrowski.