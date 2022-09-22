Bernice Christine Atkinson, 87, St. Cloud

October 28, 1934 - September 19, 2022

Bernice Christine Atkinson, age 87 of St. Cloud died on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN with Rev. Tom Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, September 28 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Bernice was born on October 28, 1934 in Albany, MN the daughter of Paul and Anna (Tomsche) Hoeschen. She attended school at Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1952. After school, she moved to St. Cloud where she worked as a nursing assistant at the St. Cloud Hospital for 25 years.

Bernice was united in marriage to Julius H. Atkinson on May 12, 1956 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN. After their marriage they resided in St. Cloud, where they raised their family. Bernice was a great homemaker (whose baking the entire family loved), had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone, always keeping her faith close. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering at the St. Cloud Hospital, Saints Peter & Paul School, the food shelf, and at church. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, the Christian Women’s Society, and American Legion Silver Star Post #428 Women’s Auxiliary of Waite Park.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; grandson Matthew, and siblings Irene Rademacher, Verena Nathe, Rosemary Gysberg and Vernon Hoeschen.

Bernice is survived by; her husband of 66 years, Julius; her children, Michelle (Gerard) Lashinski, Kathryn Black, Mark (Jeanne) Atkinson, and John (Sally) Atkinson; eight grandchildren, Josh (Brie) Lashinski, Kate and Erik Black, Hannah and Meea Atkinson, and Jack, Joey and Charlie Atkinson; great grandchildren Alistair and Wynston Lashinski, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.