Bernard “Bernie’ Winkelman, 78, Foley

June 21, 1942 - November 27, 2020

Bernard "Bernie' Winkelman, age 78 of Foley, passed away November 27, 2020 at the farm where he was born surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Joseph Bachowski will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family understands if you are unable to attend. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Bernard Joseph Winkelman was born June 21, 1942 in Santiago Township, Sherburne County to Frank and Clara (Balder) Winkelman. He married Judy Herbst on July 22, 1967 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Bernie milked cows and farmed on the Winkelman century farm where he was born. Bernie drove a milk can route for Santiago Creamery for several years. He later delivered propane for Federated Propane for 18 years until he suffered a massive stroke in 2004. Bernie enjoyed playing amateur baseball for Santiago. In his later years he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play various sports. He was a life long member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council and was an usher. Bernie also was on the 4th of July Bazaar committee and was a member of the Knight's of Columbus.

Bernie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy and his children: Gail (Brian) Bialke; Brad (Nicole), Pam (Joel) Foss and grandchildren: Dalton & Brock Bialke; Noah, Amelia and Logan Winkelman and Alex, Mitchell and Clara Foss and Josh Urbanski. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws; Teresa Winkelman and Eleanor Winkelman. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Myrtle David, Ralph Winkelman, Delbert Winkelman, Mary Ann Neumann and Gerald Winkelman.

The family would like to thank all the home care attendants over the past 16 years from Foley, Moments Hospice and the Adara Home Care staff, especially Jessica for all their care and compassion. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.