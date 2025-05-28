Waite Park Theft and Fraud

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast where a shed was entered and items were taken out of a truck bed. The items taken include gas cans and folding chairs.

Waite Park Police are also reporting a fraud where someone received a call from who they thought was the Stearns County Sheriff's office requesting $750. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the victim sent $750 in a money order. Mages says no police agencies will ever request that.

Benton County Theft

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is reporting getting calls about copper wire theft from irrigation systems. Mages isn't sure about the time frame of when these crimes happened.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is reporting a break-in in Duelm at a business there. Mages says the owner doesn't believe anything is missing.

Theft in Sartell

Sartell Police are reporting a bike theft from the dam. Mages says the victim indicated it was a bright blue BMX bike that was taken while they were fishing at the dam.

Sartell Police are also reporting a queen size bed set was stolen. It was delivered to an apartment complex and left in the entry way. The owner wasn't able to carry at that time. When they went to retrieve it the next day, it was gone.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.