Wheels of Agriculture Game Show At Benton County Fair

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- When you and your family visit the Benton County Fair this week you can check out a new game show.

The Wheels of Agriculture is in the Discovery Building.

Get our free mobile app

Fair Director Sam Morris says the game is a way for them to advocate for agriculture.

I felt like this would be a fun way to get the kids in here and have them sitting in the bleachers. They do a big game show and hand out prizes and have the kids come up and answer trivia questions on all sorts of agriculture topics from machinery, to livestock, to crops.

Morris says this is the second year they've done a game show at the fair. Last year they played a Jeopardy-style game and this year it is similar to Wheel of Fortune.

He says they are using a new stage with a bigger setup this year.

Shows take place three times a day at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. On Sunday the times are at noon, 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

The Discovery Building is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with Sunday's hours from noon until 5:00 p.m. You can also make and race wooden RC cars in the building.

Some highlights on Wednesday at the Benton County Fair include Seniors Day. Richie Yurkovich & Polkarioty on the Cottonwood stage at 3:00 p.m., Robby Vee on the Cottonwood Stage at 6:30 p.m. Monster Trucks in the grandstand at 6:30 p.m., and the Mallrats on the Beer Garden stage.

READ RELATED ARTICLES