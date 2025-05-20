Benno “Ben” R. Schwinghammer, 88, Sartell

August 13, 1936 - May 17, 2025

Benno “Ben” Raymond Schwinghammer, 88, of Sartell, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 17, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Ben was born on August 13, 1936, in Albany, MN, to Edwin J. and Cecelia A. (Poxleitner) Schwinghammer, the third of nine children. A big part of his youth was spent working on the dairy farms of his aunts and uncles in Albany, MN. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1954, Ben proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954-58 as a Military Police K-9 handler. His time in service took him across the country and instilled in him a deep sense of discipline and responsibility that he carried throughout his life.

Following his military service, Ben attended the University of Arizona, before returning home to Waite Park, where he met the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Schreifels. They were married in Waite Park on June 3, 1961. Their marriage became the cornerstone of a beautiful life together, including raising five children in MN as well as several states for Ben’s job. They returned back to MN along the banks of the Mississippi River in Sartell in ’73, where they created a home that was filled with warmth and a lot of family gatherings.

Ben’s life was rich in simple joys: family trips, seasonal outdoor activities, dogs by his side, creating beautiful woodcarving in his shop, and tending to his yard. He worked hard to provide for his family over the years at the VA and Waite Park Police Department, before dedicating several years as a Divisional Vice President for Bankers Systems, Inc. Ben started a Christmas tree farm on the family’s property that provided many years of outdoor time on his Ford tractor. He had a deep appreciation for nature, a fondness for classic Westerns, and an unmatched ability to fix just about anything. He was a quiet but steady presence, always ready with an interesting story or a listening ear.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Pat; his children Wendy (Dave) Sexton, Sartell, MN, Cheryl (Darrell) Kruchten, Sartell, MN, Scott (MaryKay) Schwinghammer, St. Stephen, MN, Amy (Anthony) Rojo, Kalispell, MT, and Craig (Rachel) Schwinghammer, Oradell, NJ.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and siblings Jeanette (Giles) McDonald, Palmer, AK, Roger (Judy) Schwinghammer, Fargo, ND, Anne (John) Keenan, Nevada City, CA, Alan (Marlene) Schwinghammer, St. Cloud, MN, and John (Antoinette) Schwinghammer, Juneau, AK.

He is preceded in death by parents, and siblings Gregor Schwinghammer, Robert Schwinghammer, and Marlene Schwinghammer.

A celebration of Ben’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Entombment will be at MN State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Eagles Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, and the Humane Society, which were close to Ben’s heart.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Champion Rehab at the Country Manor in Sartell, for the exceptional care that they provided to Ben and his family.