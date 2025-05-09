Becky Lynn Philippi, 48, St. Augusta

July 27, 1976 - May 6, 2025

attachment-Becky Philippi loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Becky Lynn Philippi, age 48, who passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2025. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and friend. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Becky was born on July 27, 1976, to Norma Koshiol and Richard Carlson. She was lovingly raised by Norma and Joe Koshiol in St. Cloud, MN and attended Apollo High School. Becky married the love of her life, Jason Philippi, on September 13, 1997, at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring, MN.

Becky enjoyed camping, motorcycle rides, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She dedicated her career to caring for others, working as a CNA in hospice, where she brought comfort and dignity to many patients and their families.

She is survived by her husband, Jason; children, Kayla (Brian Hervin) and Katie; grandchildren, Cooper, Parker, and one due in August; parents, Norma and Joe Koshiol; siblings, Chris Carlson, Jen (Dan) Lease, Joey (Amanda) Koshiol; parents-in-law, Tom and Rita Philippi.

She was preceded in death by her biological father, Richard Carlson; several beloved grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Becky fought a long and courageous battle with mental health. Her family shares her story in the hope of reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage others to seek help.