Becker Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

MINNETONKA (WJON News) -- A Becker man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Saturday night at about 7:45 p.m. in Minnetonka.

Fifty-eight-year-old Garrett Dawson was traveling west on Highway 12 from Carlson Parkway when his bike struck the concrete curb. Dawson died in the crash.

His passenger, 58-year-old Melissa Varner of Buffalo, was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

