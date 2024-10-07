Becker Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Becker Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

MINNETONKA (WJON News) -- A Becker man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Saturday night at about 7:45 p.m. in Minnetonka.

Fifty-eight-year-old Garrett Dawson was traveling west on Highway 12 from Carlson Parkway when his bike struck the concrete curb.  Dawson died in the crash.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

 

His passenger, 58-year-old Melissa Varner of Buffalo, was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today

Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON