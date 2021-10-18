BBB Warns Of of Risks of Online Scams

UNDATED -- Concerns over shortages and long wait times for products could ramp up the holiday shopping season early.

Bao Vang with the Better Business Bureau says scammers are ready to take advantage, particularly online.

35 percent of scams reported to BBB scam tracker so far in 2021 are online purchase scams. And they have been the riskiest scams over the last two or three years.

Vang says consumers should protect themselves by doing research, watching out for deals that are too good to be true and paying with a credit card.

Vang says their scam tracker shows on average those who fall victim to an online scam have lost over 100 dollars.

75 percent of those who report scams related to online shopping lose money. The largest demographic being targeted are people ages 18 to 24 years old.

Vang says consumers need to be aware of fraudulent websites and always report suspected fraud at BBB.org/scamtracker.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

