June 12, 1951 – November 12, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Barbara L. Thurn, age 74 of Cold Spring will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Bruce Timm will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church. Please join the family for lunch following the service.

Barb was born on June 12, 1951, in Madison, South Dakota to Orville and Laurel (Nelson) Jensen. She graduated high school from Oldham, SD in 1969. Shortly after, she moved to the Minneapolis, MN area and earned an associate’s degree as an LPN. In 1972, Barb married Elwyn Kropuenske and had two children. She was a devoted mother while also working as an LPN for most of her life. Barb was a selfless caregiver with a caring heart that she shared with her adoring family and patients alike. On April 28th, 2001, Barb married Curtis Thurn. For nearly 25 years, they shared a loving devotion that lasted right up to her passing with Curtis at her side. Barb was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Barb enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a smile that could light up a room and a twinkle in her eye that kept you on your toes. Barb’s sense of humor was with her to the end even though Alzheimer’s had taken so much from her.

She is survived by her husband Curtis; son, Josh (Alicia) Kropuenske of Vining, Matthew (Coe) Kropuenske of Inver Grove Heights; grandchildren, Tyler (Paige) Kropuenske of Liberty, MO, Ryan (Megan) Kropuenske of Richmond, Robin Bambenek of Winona, Brandon Kropuenske of Inver Grove Heights; great-grandchildren, Beckett Kropuenske; siblings, Linda Evenson of Mora, Duane Jensen of Mesa, AZ, David Jensen of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and parents-in-law, Otto and Ione Thurn.

A Special Thank You to the staff of Home Instead, St. Benedictine Assumption Nursing Home, and St. Croix Hospice.

Memorials preferred to Benedictine Living Community Foundation at 715 1st St. Cold Spring, MN 56320.