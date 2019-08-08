Barbara Polk Agent, 99, Princeton

March 20, 1920 - August 2, 2019

Our dearly beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Barbara Polk Agent went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019, in her apartment at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN. Barb, as all her friends called her, was born March 20, 1920, in Chicago, Illinois, to Benjamin F. Polk and Bessie Woodward Polk. She and her four siblings (all deceased now) were orphaned as young children and spent several years separated in different foster homes. Barb graduated high school in Cleburne, Texas, while living with the George Foster family.

Barb married Richard D. Agent, Jr. on September 27, 1943, in El Paso, Texas, and was married 34 years before his death in 1977. She worked as a domestic for a short time when her husband was overseas in the army during WWII and later took in sewing. When her children were in elementary and secondary schools, she was active in the Parent Teacher Association and elected president of that body several years. Upon her husband’s death, Barb moved to Princeton, MN, to live with her daughter, Barbara West and husband, Charlie.

After several years of attending the Princeton Evangelical Free Church, Barb became a member and served in the nursery many years. Barb loved taking care of the babies and is fondly remembered by dozens of families for her faithful and tender service. It was here that a special friendship was forged between her and Jan (Terry) Sieckert that led to Jan “adopting” her as Mom. Barb’s love for Jesus and His Word was demonstrated as she participated in weekly Bible studies while living at the Oaks Apartments in Princeton (from 1983 to 2011) and as she was able at Sterling Pointe (2012-2019).

Barb enjoyed crafting, especially crocheting and knitting, making many items for gifts and for her household. She loved to read, especially mystery novels, and she was an absolute whiz at Scrabble and crossword puzzles, even the New York Times. For many years Barb has been a staunch fan of the Minnesota Twins, watching every game as she was able, and keeping her own stats. She especially delighted in engaging with her great-grandchildren and watching them interact with each other.

Barb is survived by her children, Richard D. Agent III of Rochester, NY, Barbara West of Brooklyn Center, MN, Calvin (Robyn) Agent of Columbia, SC, and Betty L. Agent of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Stephanie (Ramon) Terry of Montgomery Village, MD, Anthony Agent of Columbia, MD, Michael (Jenni) West of St. Paul, MN, and Sandra West of Bar Harbor, ME; and eleven great-grandchildren.