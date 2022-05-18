Barbara L. Jackson, 82, Parkers Prairie and formerly Long Prairie

October 22, 1939 - May 16, 2022

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Barbara L. Jackson, 82, of Parkers Prairie and formerly of Long Prairie who passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the St. William Living Center in Parkers Prairie. The Reverend Kali Christensen will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie.

Barbara was born on October 22, 1939 to Robert and Beatrice (Runyon) Mack in Delevan, Wisconsin. She graduated from Long Prairie High School. She lived in Oxnard, CA for many years. She relocated with her husband, Donald Jackson who was in the US Navy, to Pennsylvania when her mother-in-law became ill. Barbara was recognized for her volunteer work supporting seamen who served in Vietnam. She lived there for more than 20 years before returning to her hometown in Long Prairie.

Barbara enjoyed going to and setting up garage sales with her friends. She liked to challenge herself with all types of word games or crossword puzzles as well as TV game shows. She rarely missed the Gaither Family Music Hour because she loved gospel music. Her life-long passion though, was art. Her talent was recognized by many.

She is survived by two sons, Michael and Russel Hart; her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Jackson; brother James Mack and sister Kathy (Bernard) Roman.