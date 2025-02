June 1, 1931 - February 17, 2025

Barbara Ellen Kjolhaug, 93 of St. Cloud passed away on February 17, 2025.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, Minnesota on March 14, 2025. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

Full obituary will be posted at a later date.