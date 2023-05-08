Barbara A. Smith, 60, Big Lake

December 24, 1962 - May 6, 2023

attachment-Barbara Smith loading...

There will be no services for Barbara Smith, 60 of Big Lake, who died Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born December 24, 1962 in Bethel, DE to Stanley & Loretta (Marks) Bartkowiak. She married Donald L. Smith on April 7, 1981 in Mount Vernon, OH. Barbara drove school bus for Hoglund Transportation for many years. She was a foster mother and was a selfless caregiver to her family and children. She enjoyed spending time crafting, mushroom hunting, fishing and doing random projects.

She is survived by her husband Donald of Big Lake; children Stephanie (Brian Vanmeter) of Ohio; Samantha (Travis) Tharp of Ohio; Jason (Trizer) Smith of Big Lake; Deontay Austin, Zane Smith, Abigail Smith all of Big Lake; step children, Crystal and Grant Smith of Ohio; mother, Loretta Bartkowiak of Ohio; sister, Margie (Robert) Cosica of Ohio; 18 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Bartkowiak.