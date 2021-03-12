Authorities Investigating Vandalism Incident in Albany

ALBANY – Authorities are still looking for whoever vandalized a vacant building across from Albany High School at the end of February.

Stearns County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the incident on February 27. An employee of Albany Chrysler, which owns the building, called to report the vandalism.

Authorities say three windows on the east side of the building had been broken out with rocks, but it did not appear that the suspect entered the building.

Deputies spoke with several area residents, but none of them reported seeing anything suspicious.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-259-3702.